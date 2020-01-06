Ghana Hosts The World; Hollywood Stars Spent Quality Time In Accra

Jidenna, Ludacris, Boris Kodjoe and ot her hanging out in Accra

All eyes were on Ghana during the festive season as thousands had flown from far and near across continents to spend quality time in the West African country which has now become a preferred December destination.

Visitors came as far from Canada, UK, United States of America (USA), Trinidad & Tobago, South Africa, Uganda, among others.

The most unique thing about the season was the presence of a number of Hollywood figures in town with their families.

They included ‘Fast & Furious’ actor Ludacris, Boris Kodjoe, Nicole Parker, Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyongo, ‘Soul Food’ actress Vanessa A. Williams, fashion designer Tina Knowles-Lawson, who is also Beyoncé’s mother, actor Richard Lawson and Senegalese-American musician Akon.

The rest were USA TV and radio personality Kendra G, AJ Johnson, Mona Scot Young and Nigerian-American musician Jidenna.

Majority of them came to town for the ‘Year of Return’ programme, which is a year-long event by the Ghana government for the return of the descendants of the first enslaved Africans from James Town in Accra to James Town in Virginia in the United States of America (USA).

During the festive season, President Akufo-Addo revealed that Ghana had seen over 200,000 visitors since the initiative was launched, and this proves that Ghana is a safe destination to travel for business or pleasure.

Speaking at a forum in Accra on December 27 under the theme: ‘Beyond The Return’, the President said government would foster the needed efforts and partnerships to get visitors to invest in the country.

The Hollywood personalities came with a group called Essence Full Circle Festival, created purposely for the ‘Year of Return’ programme. They took part in various activities such as city tours, amongst others.

Beyoncé’s mother who was excited about her trip to Ghana wrote on Instagram, “We are in Ghana!!!! Our first night at the Full Circle Festival! Last Year Boris And Nicole Kodjoe were asked to bring over African American friends to celebrate The anniversary of the 400 years to commemorate and honor the anniversary of 400 years ago when the first slaves were captured into slavery. That is how Full Circle started. This year, they teamed up with the awesome former owner of Sundial and Essence Richieluie Dennis and this year we got to come. Thank you Latraviette, Emmett! We are so happy to be here… loved tonight.”

Earlier reports suggested that her daughter Beyoncé would be in town, but she has not been seen in Ghana so far.

“Our ancestors never gave up Faith. You can never imprison our minds or our spirits. They empowered me to Return. I have completed the cycle and I’m beginning a new Cycle. The Chains have been Broken and the indomitable resilience of African People Triumphs… #yearofthereturn,” rapper and actor Ludacris also said on Instagram about his trip to Africa.

Meanwhile, there were a lot to see and experience in Ghana during the festivities, including tonnes of exciting festive activities such as shopping, dining options and Christmas-themed events all around town.

Other events were music concerts which featured some of Ghana’s acclaimed and most talented musicians. There were beach, poolside parties and club activities.

The biggest urban music beach festival in Europe ‒ Afronation‒ was held in Ghana for the first time as part of the festive season from December 27 to 30 at the Laboma Beach in Accra.

Each night, the festival was packed with thousands of revellers. Some of Africa and Ghana’s artistes who performed during that event were Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Akon, Kidi, King Promise, Medikal, Olamide and a host of others.

There was also Afrochella, the biggest art and music festival in Africa, at the El-Wak Stadium in Accra on December 28. The event started from the afternoon and had different arts on display.

Later in the evening, African artistes like Sarkodie, Wande Cole, Adina, Cina Soul, Shaker, among others, took turns to wow patrons with their performances.

NEWS-ONE spotted Beyoncé’s mom, Nicole Parker, Boris Kodjoe and Vanessa A. Williams with their families at the third Afrochella event.

The other music events held in town included Dirty Rave concert, which was held by Mr. Eazi. It also featured performances from American rapper Rick Ross and a number of other Ghanaian artistes. There was also Sarkodie’s Rapperholic concert which had a number of visitors in attendance.

On Monday, December 30, there was also a big fashion event dubbed ‘Fashion Connect Africa’, which was held under the umbrella of the ‘Year of Return’ programme.

It was to bridge the gap between fashion in Africa and that of the Diaspora. This saw a lot of African fashion designers like Chocolate Clothing, Atto Tetteh, Alleluia, David Tlale and Afro Mod display different amazing styles on the runway.

Top personalities who graced the occasion were former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, Kofi Okyere Darko and Ama K Abebrese.

Wiyaala, Irene Logan and M.anifest staged exciting performances at the event, with KKD and Burla Mundi as hosts.

One of the most noticeable moments during the holidays was the city’s cloggy traffic jam while many made their way to some of the events in town.

Revellers had a lot of fun. Young ladies were clad in their skimpy dresses for the occasion while some gentlemen also displayed their good sense of fashion.

For some Ghanaians, however, the festive season was a good time to do business. Uber drivers, hotels, food and tour operators were some of the people who benefitted the most during the festive season.

By Francis Addo