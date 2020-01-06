Thief Killed At Cemetery

A SUSPECTED thief has been lynched after a failed attempt to rob a lady of her bag.

The sad incident happened at Kenyasi, near Kumasi, last Thursday morning.

The thief, who was in the company of two other criminals, attacked the lady in public to take away her bag.

Sensing danger, the lady screamed for help and that attracted a sizeable number of young men to the scene.

The charged youth then gave the three suspected thieves a wild chase but two of them managed to escape.

The third suspect ran to a community cemetery in the area to hide but he was grabbed by his pursuers.

Eyewitnesses claimed the mob continually asked the thief to name his accomplices but he refused to talk.

His lack of co-operation angered the mob, who then applied instant justice to end his life within few minutes.

The mob reportedly hit the suspect with all manner of items, including cement blocks, to take away his life.

Thieves have been tormenting residents of Kenyasi in recent times with their illegal activities, reports have indicated.

According to reports, the angry mob, therefore, decided to lynch the thief to serve as a warning to other criminals.

At the time of filing this report, the body of the suspected thief was still lying at the cemetery.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi