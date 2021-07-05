Ghana, India Hold Foreign Office Consultations

India and Ghana have organized foreign office Consultations.

The second foreign office Consultations were held in Accra on Friday, July 2, 2021.

Delivering a welcome address, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, said “the Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between the Foreign Ministries of Ghana and India are an institutional mechanism, adopted through an MoU to guide our bilateral engagements and define the scope of future cooperation.”

The inaugural Foreign Office Consultations between Ghana and India were held in New Delhi, on Wednesday, 28th August, 2019, he recounted.

Amongst the issues discussed at the inaugural consultations, according to him, were the review of the bilateral cooperation between our two countries in the areas of exchange of visits, promotion of trade and investments, technical cooperation, developmental partnership, capacity building, and people-to-people linkages.

In attendance at the Consultations were Sugandh Rajaram, High Commissioner of the Republic of India to the Republic of Ghana; Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, High Commissioner-Designate of the Republic of Ghana to the Republic of India.

