Ghana Institute Of Procurement Suspends Ex-PPA Boss

Adjenim Boateng Adjei

The Ghana Institute of Procurement and Supply (GIPS) has suspended Adjenim Boateng Adjei, former Chief Executive of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), as one of its members.

Mr Adjei was sacked by President Akufo-Addo recently for procurement malpractices.

He was sacked following the findings of the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) on investigations conducted into allegations made against him by investigative journalist, Manasseh Azuri Awuni, in a documentary titled “Contracts for Sale”.

And in a statement made available to DGN Online, GIPS says “In view of the aforementioned and subsequent breach of Article 13 of GIPS’ Code of Ethics pertinent to conflicts of interest, Mr. Adjenim Boateng Adjei is thus suspended as a member of the Ghana Institute of Procurement & Supply. The Institution will update the public on any subsequent action it might take in future on this matter.”

GIPS stated that the decision to suspend him was taken by its Governing Council at a meeting held on 3rd November, 2020.

The statement “placed on record that prior to the commencement of investigations by CHRAJ, GIPS activated its internal procedures in line with its Constitution and Code of Ethics by extending a formal invitation to Mr. Adjenim Boateng Adjei to meet with the Disciplinary Committee but the latter failed to honour the invitation without justifiable cause.”

By Melvin Tarlue