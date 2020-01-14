Ghana Is A Very Good Place To Invest – Dangote

Aliko Dangote

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has listed Ghana among a list of countries on the continent where investments yield the right returns.

The business magnate, who was speaking in an interview on Bloomberg TV identified Ghana together with three other countries including his home country Nigeria, where he is establishing a multi-billion-dollar petroleum refinery, as having the right investment climate.

Dangote told Bloomberg TV’s David Rubenstein that “Ghana is a very good place to invest,” touting the credentials of Accra as one of the top investment destinations in the sub-region.

With a net worth of about $15 billion, he is ranked the 95th wealthiest man in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The 62-year-old Nigerian businessman became $4.3 billion richer in 2019 as his fortune continued to grow on the back of investments in cement, flour and sugar.

In Ghana, his top investment includes the Dangote Cement factory line which has operated in Ghana since 2011, importing and bagging bulk cement at its terminal in Tema and selling on the domestic market.

The business magnate was asked by the host David to highlight the opportunities for investors seeking first-time time opportunities on the African continent.

Apart from Ghana, he cited his home country as well as Kenya and Cote d’Ivoire as countries that have the most favorable investment climate in sub-Saharan Africa.

–Citinewsroom