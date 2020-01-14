MTN Foundation Builds E-learning Facility At Ebenezer SHS

MTN Ghana Foundation has taken steps to provide an electronic learning facility at Ebenezer Senior High School (SHS) at Dansoman, a suburb of Accra.

The initiative forms part of its projects for the year 2020.

It seeks to improve the capacity of students in technology.

The project which cost about GH₵ 800,000 is expected to enable students and individuals in the community to have access to the facility.

The facility expected to be completed in six months will comprise of a traditional library, an ICT centre and a robotics laboratory, with a 100 and 20 seater capacity respectively.

Speaking at an event to inspect the project, Corporate Service Executive of MTN, Samuel Koranteng noted that the additional facility to the project, which is the robotics laboratory is to ensure that the digital needs of the students and society are enhanced.

He said “the Library facility in Dansoman, located around the keep fit area, we identified was too small a facility for such an area and this informed the decision of the MTN foundation in taking up the project.”

The headmaster of the school, Kofi Mensah, thanked MTN Foundation.

He observed that the facility will be of grate benefit to the students, considering the fact that their students are studying ICT as an elective.

“Currently, the ICT students we have in form three are 45 and by the time the facility is completed, we’ll increase the enrolment for students in ICT to 100” he added to assure the public that his students will do well.

The Board Chairman for the school, Vincent Birch Freeman also mentioned that, “The school is grateful to MTN foundation, because we have been denied so many facilities since its establishment.

He indicated that, the facility will help bring hope for the future of the Ghanaian youth to be creative and be able to come up with something that is more Ghanaian”

He mentioned that, if other companies could emulate the good example of MTN, the educational system in Ghana will improve.

The Minister for Communication, Ursula Owusu- Ekuful, stated that, she is hopeful that the facility will be the beginning of something exciting for the youth in Ghana.

She advised the head master of the school, to collaborate with Information Technology (I.T) institutions to intensify I.T training to students when the facility is completed.

By Melvin Tarlue