EC Can’t Rig Elections – Mahama

Former President John Mahama

Former President John Mahama may have suddenly changed his views on the credibility of the Electoral Commission (EC) but memory of his strong faith in the integrity and credibility of the EC ahead of the 2016 elections still lives on.

Mr. Mahama on November 18, 2016, emphatically pointed out that the Electoral Commission cannot rig elections.

Reacting purported claims by his opponents at the time that the EC was preparing to possibly rig the election in his favor, Mr. Mahama said “Some of them have gone to the extent of saying the Electoral Commission is preparing to rig the elections for John Mahama. What absurd nonsense?”

He noted that “Ghana’s Electoral system is one of the best in the world. Note my words, not in Africa , in the world because it has inherent instruments for guaranteeing its integrity.”

The former President who is leading the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) into the 2020 elections made those comments in Funsi, Wa East Constituency on 18th November, 2016.

As a President, Mr. Mahama demonstrated strong faith in the credibility of the EC.

Speaking at a forum in Bordeaux, France in the run-up to the December 2016 elections, he observed “Ghana has an Electoral Commission that is independent and does not consult the President on anything.”

He noted how he had no right to interfere in the works of the EC, saying emphatically that “I have no right to interfere in that Electoral area.”

Interestingly today, Mr. Mahama has backtracked and is leading ‘attacks’ against the Commission.

BY Melvin Tarlue