Ghana Signs Air Services Agreements With 5 Countries

Yaw Afful

Ghana has entered into a Bilateral Air Services Agreements (BASA) with five countries.

The countries are Saudi Arabia, Finland, Mozambique, Colombia and Mauritius.

The agreements were signed on the sidelines of International Civil Aviation Negotiation (ICAN) in Aqaba, Jordan.

The agreements seek to liberalize and facilitate passenger and cargo movements from one country to another. It will also improve air connectivity, enhance Intra-Africa and international trade, and reduce airfares among others

Deputy Minister of Aviation, Yaw Afful, led a team of experts from the Aviation Ministry, Ghana Civil Aviation Authority and Ghana Airports Company Limited to participate in the 2019 International Civil Aviation Organization Air Services Negotiation Event.

The Air Services Negotiation Event provides States with a central meeting place to conduct multiple bilateral air services negotiations or consultations.

It also offers a forum for participants to learn about current trends, discuss and exchange experiences, as well as providing excellent networking opportunities.

BY Melvin Tarlue