Joseph Siaw Lauds Nana For Sanitation Initiatives

Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong

Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, has lauded the NPP government particularly President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for initiatives towards improving the country’s sanitation sector.

He said the Akufo-Addo led government’s sanitation policies like making Accra the cleanest city, building more household toilet facilities, the distribution of dustbins in major cities and the establishment of the National Sanitation Authority have significantly improved Ghana’s sanitation status.

“I wish to thank the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his personal commitment and that of his government to improving the sanitation situation in the country.

Indeed, his commitment saw the sector making some remarkable gains in 2019… the coverage of solid waste collection has improved tremendously to 85% while household toilet facility has improved from 15% -21%,” he said.

Dr. Siaw gave the commendation at the official opening of the 2020 Jospong Leadership Conference ongoing at the Pentecost Convention Center, Gomoa Fete.

The conference themed, ‘Jospong : Building the Future Together’ gathered staff from various levels of management to reflect on the previous year’s activities and plan for the future.

Projects

Dr. Siaw said Jospong Group of Companies is poised to work towards making government’s vision of the sanitation sector a reality.

He said last year the Group invested close to $200 million in environmental sanitation especially solid and liquid waste treatment.

He further noted that plans are far advanced to solve the overflowing landfill situation which is gradually becoming a menace to surrounding communities and industries.

“ The 400 ton Integrated Recycling and Compost Plant at the Accra Waste Recovery Centre near Korle Bu has so far created employment for 78 direct jobs and 1,400 indirect jobs.

A 1,200 ton waste recycling facility for Kumasi is near completion and that will employ 800 personnel.

Similar facilities have been designed for the remaining 14 regions of Ghana,” he said.

Charge to staff

Dr. Siaw entreated his staff to continue to work harder together while harnessing their efforts to build the future of proper waste management.

“I will entreat all of us that as we build the future together let us live by our values which is the foundation of our culture and abide by the policies and procedures that we have developed for ourselves,” he said.

Motivational Speaker and Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre Rev. Dr. Sam Adeyemi in his message as the guest speaker entreated participants to be strategic leaders.

He said strategic leaders are those who are able to visualize opportunities in the future and prepare for them.

“The best time to create tomorrow is today when it is in a fluid stage and you can shape it.

Strategy is vision and vision makes a leader to see opportunities others do not see and preparing for it,” he indicated.

Rev. Dr. Adeyemi therefore urged the participants to develop their strength, ‘be sensitive to trends, and position yourself for opportunity as it gives you leverage and advantage at a particular time.’

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri