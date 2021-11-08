Ghana, Japan Strike New Chord

President Akufo-Addo is assisted by Mr Alan Kyerematen and Japanese Government officials to cut the tape

THE GOVERNMENTS of Ghana and Japan have signed a fresh Memorandum of Cooperation aimed at increasing trade activities between the two countries.

It follows the birthing of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) in Ghana at the weekend.

JETRO is a vehicle by the Japanese government that facilitates innovation through Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Japan, supporting overseas expansion of startups, supporting exports of Japanese agriculture, forestry, fishery products and food.

Additionally, it also aims to assist Japanese businesses with their overseas business and to carry out surveys and research to inform the business decisions of Japanese companies.

This is why President Akufo-Addo has asked Managers of JETRO to support the comprehensive industrialisation agenda being undertaken by his government.

Speaking at a ceremony to official opening the Japan External Trade Organization’s office in Ghana, he said with JETRO fully in place in Ghana, “the time has come for more coordinated approach by Ghana and Japan to undertake joint initiatives which will complement the work government is already doing to empower the private sector to take advantage of the long standing and beneficial bilateral relations,” between the two countries.

“I am fully convinced that working closely with the Ministry of Trade and Industry, JETRO will fully align its development cooperation to assist the Ministry of Trade and Industry to implement Ghana’s comprehensive industrial transformation programme,” Akufo-Addo stated.

“Industrialisation is a matter of utmost priority and urgency for this government especially, in addressing the challenges of job creation for our youthful population and in exploiting fully, the opportunities available for made in Ghana products in export markets,” the President added.

His government, the President said, aims at becoming the biggest trading partner of Japan on the African continent.

“Ghana has a well-developed, stable and conducive policy framework and regulatory environment that has made her the investment destination of choice for investors. We also have a buoyant domestic private sector capable and eager to partner with counterparts from Japan,” he touted the country’s credentials.

In that regard, he said “this is the most opportune time to boost trade and investment for the mutual benefit of our peoples as we seek to implement out post COVID-19 recovery programme; this is a good time for the government of Japan and Japanese investors to join us in making Ghana the hub of Japanese investments in Africa by creating win partnerships with the Ghanaian private sector.”

On his part, Chairman of JETRO, Nobuhiko Sasaki, said Japan was looking forward to strengthening her trade relations with Ghana in the years ahead.

With seventy-six (76) overseas offices in fifty-five (55) countries, JETRO has its headquarters in Tokyo and Osaka in Japan.

With the opening of the Accra office, JETRO now has nine offices in Africa.

In order to strengthen business exchanges between Ghana and Japan and contribute to the further development of the bilateral relations, JETRO Accra office will focus on three areas of interest; trade and investment promotion between Ghanaian and Japanese companies, exhibitions and business delegation/missions to and from Ghana and Japan, and to also focus on research and policy proposal/advocacy.

BY Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent