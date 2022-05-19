‘Ghana Job Is An Honour’

Otto Addo

Borussia Dortmund Assistant Coach, Otto Addo, says guiding Ghana to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is a big “honour” for him.

The 46-year-old pulled the chestnut out of the blazing fire to qualify the West Africans to their fourth global showpiece after a remarkable success over regional rivals Nigeria.

The former Ghana midfielder turned the screws on the Super Eagles, edging the populous nation on the away goal rule to secure passage to the Gulf.

Addo was hired on an interim basis to take charge of the team after the Black Stars’ disastrous campaign at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

“The association had already asked me to coach in February, but at that time, their priority was initially on a person who should work permanently for Ghana. The offer was a great honour for me,” Addo told Transfermarkt.

“In the talks, I also made it clear from the start that my priority is at BVB, but I could imagine the job as an interim and in a dual role,” he added.

Addo took over as Ghana coach after Milovan Rajevac failed to advance to the last 16 of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon, finishing bottom of their group.

The Otto Addo led-technical team ended their contract with the Ghana Football Association after the 2022 World Cup playoffs.

The gaffer, who has now gotten the permission to lead the Black Stars from his club, Dortmund, will continue his role with George Boateng of Aston Villa U-23, Didi Dramani of Right to Dream and Chris Hughton as technical advisor.

Otto Addo will be on the touch line when Ghana host Madagascar in the opening game of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on June 1.

Ghana face Madagascar, Angola, and Central Africa Republic in Group E of the AFCON. Ghanasoccernet.com