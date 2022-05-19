Strange Disease Rocks Hearts Camp…15 Players Hospitalised

A strange disease has hit the camp of Ghanaian champions, Hearts of Oak, with about 15 players seriously sick and hospitalised in various hospitals in Accra, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

A player of the club, Ansah Botchway, was rushed to a clinic in Mamprobi on Sunday night, while midfielder Nurudeen Abdul Aziz is on admission at the Universal Clinic in Madina.

Seidu Suraj and Amankwah Baafi have also been hospitalised over the strange illness.

The situation is dire that just five players reported for training on Monday, after most of the stars could not attend the training.

Among players affected is Afriyie Barnieh, who first reported coughing, cold and malaria, before he was rushed for treatment.

Other affected players also reported same symptoms.

However, superstars like Sulley Muntari, Samuel Inkoom and Gladson Awako are not among those affected by the illness.

Food poisoning has been ruled out as a possible cause of the illness as the above named players also ate the same food they had before their game against Dreams FC over the weekend.

The players suspect they might have caught their illness at the team’s camp hotel, which is said to be mosquito infested.

It is however not known if the club has managed to bring the situation under control.