Ghana Kidz Fashion Festival 2025 Celebrates Young Talents

One of the models from the Ghana Kidz Fashion runway

The maiden edition of the Ghana Kidz Fashion Festival 2025 dazzled audiences and left a lasting impression, as young models lit up the runway with confidence, charm, and creativity.

Held at the Karma Conference Centre in Accra, the event brought together fashion enthusiasts, families, and industry players to celebrate the vibrant potential of Ghana’s next generation of fashion icons.

The audiences were thrilled by the children’s captivating catwalks, which featured stunning designs that showcased both contemporary flair and cultural heritage. The runway came alive with contributions from top Ghanaian designers including Nallem Clothing, Allan David, and a host of promising young designers who introduced fresh perspectives to kids’ fashion.

The show was further energised by musical performances from young sensations Fotocopy and SweetStar, as well as engaging dance performances that kept the crowd entertained throughout the evening.

Organisers Brein Consult and Exopa Modelling Agency expressed their delight with the overwhelming turnout and the positive reception of the event.

“We are very satisfied with the show. The kids did incredibly well, and the designs were outstanding,” organisers said in a press statement.

The Ghana Kidz Fashion Festival is more than a fashion show—it’s a platform dedicated to empowering child models and emerging designers. By promoting Ghana’s unique cultural fashion styles, the festival offers young creatives a rare opportunity to shine in the national spotlight.

Parents in attendance praised the organisers for giving their children a chance to walk the runway, build confidence, and gain exposure in the fashion world.

Looking ahead, Brein Consult and Exopa Modelling Agency announced plans to continue working with the young models on upcoming projects and to further support aspiring designers on their journey into the fashion industry.

The event was supported by Perla Mineral Water and 5 Star Kids Juice. The next edition of the Ghana Kidz Fashion Festival is scheduled for December 2025.