Thomas Partey Youth Tournament Targets Ghana’s Emerging Talent

A scene during the tournament

THE SECOND edition of the Thomas Partey Tournament kicked off on Monday at the Tuba AstroTurf in Accra, reaffirming the Arsenal and Black Stars midfielder’s dedication to nurturing grassroots football in Ghana.

This year’s event brings together 12 youth teams from across the country, offering young talents a competitive platform to showcase their skills—not just for trophies, but for life-changing opportunities. Local and international scouts will be present throughout the four-day tournament, on the lookout for the next generation of Ghanaian football stars.

Set to climax on Friday, June 13, the tournament forms part of Partey’s broader effort to give back to the football community that shaped his career. By investing in youth development, he continues to make a lasting impact off the pitch, inspiring future talents and strengthening the foundation of Ghana’s football future.

BY Wletsu Ransford