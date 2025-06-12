GFA Thanks Clubs, Fans, For Successful Premier League Season

Kurt Okraku

THE GHANA Football Association (GFA) has expressed its deep appreciation to all 18 participating clubs, fans, and stakeholders for their immense contributions to the successful completion of the 2024–25 Ghana Premier League season.

In a message reflecting on the campaign, the GFA commended the clubs for their resilience and commitment throughout a season marked by thrilling fixtures, the rise of young talents, and passionate support from fans across the country.

The Association described the season as a powerful reminder that Ghanaian football is on a promising path of revival and excellence.

Special congratulations were extended to Gold Stars FC, who were crowned league champions for the first time in their history. The GFA also encouraged other teams to build on their performances and return stronger next season.

The Association acknowledged the vital roles played by match officials, club administrators, medical personnel, grounds staff, volunteers, and media partners, calling them “the backbone of the football ecosystem.

Supporters were also praised for their unwavering loyalty, with the GFA describing them as “the soul of Ghana football.”

While celebrating the season’s achievements, the GFA also addressed some regrettable incidents at certain match venues. It reaffirmed its commitment to improving safety, respect, and education at the club level, promising enhanced matchday protocols in the upcoming season.

Looking ahead to 2025–26, the GFA pledged to continue building a stronger football foundation, with the shared goal of elevating Ghana’s domestic game to greater heights.

By Wletsu Ransford