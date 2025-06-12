Manchester City Sign AC Milan Star Tijjani Reijnders In £46.5m Deal

Tijjani Reijnders

MANCHESTER CITY have completed the signing of Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders from AC Milan for an initial fee of £46.5 million on a five-year deal, as Pep Guardiola reinforces his squad ahead of the expanded Club World Cup in the United States.

The 26-year-old becomes City’s fourth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Rayan Aït-Nouri, Marcus Bettinelli, and Rayan Cherki. Reijnders is eligible for City’s Club World Cup opener against Moroccan side Wydad AC on 18 June in Philadelphia.

“City are one of the biggest teams in the world, with the best coach, world-class players and outstanding facilities,” said Reijnders. “Under Pep Guardiola, City have won so many titles and I want to help keep that going.”

With Kevin De Bruyne’s departure, the Netherlands international — who was named Serie A Midfielder of the Season after scoring 15 goals in 54 games — is expected to play a key role in Guardiola’s midfield rebuild.

Despite interest in Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz, City opted for Reijnders, Cherki and Aït-Nouri for a combined fee of around £108 million, considerably less than Wirtz’s reported £127m valuation.

Reijnders, capped 22 times by the Netherlands, adds dynamism and physicality to a midfield that struggled with injuries and form last season. His arrival signals a potential reshuffle, with players like Kalvin Phillips, James McAtee, and Jack Grealish all reportedly available for transfer.