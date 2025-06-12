Mastercard Brings UEFA Champions League Final To Life

Officials of Mastercard during the event

MASTERCARD BROUGHT excitement of the UEFA Champions League to Ghanaian cardholders through an exclusive viewing event of the recent Final at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

The memorable evening marked the culmination of Mastercard’s 2025 Africa Football Passion campaign and the ‘Spend and Win’ campaign, designed to reward Mastercard cardholders for their loyalty and everyday usage.

Guests gathered to watch the highly anticipated final between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan in a vibrant, high-energy setting.

It was an lively platform for business leaders, corporate partners, and key stakeholders to connect, celebrate, and explore new opportunities. The experience featured premium hospitality, engaging activities and a live performance from Ghanaian Reggae sensation, Samini.

Central to the event was the recognition of four winners of Mastercard’s Spend and Win campaign, which was executed in collaboration with GTBank, Consolidated Bank Ghana, GCB Bank, and National Investment Bank.

These cardholders, along with their guests, were rewarded with a fully curated, two-night luxury experience at Aqua Safari Resort. The exclusive package included chauffeur-driven transport, premium accommodation, fine dining, wellness treatments, and a private screening of the UEFA Champions League Final —demonstrating Mastercard’s dedication to transforming everyday transactions into priceless moments in collaboration with its valued banking partners.

“Football in Ghana is more than a sport—it is a source of national pride and unity,” said Dr. Folasade Femi-Lawal, Country Manager and Area Business Head for West Africa at Mastercard. “Through our Africa Football Passion campaign and the Spend and Win promotion, we are celebrating more than the game. We are rewarding our cardholders with experiences that are truly Priceless.”

Mastercard has proudly sponsored the UEFA Champions League for more than 30 years, using its global platform to deliver unique experiences that connect people to the game they love. The Ghana activation forms part of a broader regional effort to transform global football moments into local celebrations.

A Sports Desk Report