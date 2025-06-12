Tourism Society Reaffirms Commitment To Youth Development

Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie

The Tourism Society of Ghana (TOSOGHA) has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting youth-focused domestic tourism in the country.

Mr. Joseph Amartey, the President of TOSOGHA, made this observation during a courtesy call on Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, on Monday, in Accra.

He said the Society had also unveiled its four flagship youth initiatives: the National Tourism Quiz, National Youth Campaign, Youth in Tourism Festival, and Youth Sports Festival, all aimed at deepening cultural appreciation and strengthening national identity among students.

The Society had also signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ghana Education Service (GES) to institutionalise tourism clubs in schools and ensure cultural representation on education boards.

Mr. Amartey called for improved access to cultural and heritage sites for students, including those located in restricted or security zones.

Madam Gomashie, on her part, expressed support for the proposal, saying such visits would inspire the next generation of innovators. She emphasised the importance of patriotism, cultural pride, and youth empowerment through storytelling and education, and encouraged young people to become ambassadors of Ghana’s rich cultural heritage.

She reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to strengthening collaboration and using tourism and the creative arts as powerful tools for national development.

GNA