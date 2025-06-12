‘Ghana Party In The Park’ Clocks 20 Years

The Ghana Party in the Park (GPITP) will this year mark its 20th anniversary with a grand celebration set for Saturday, July 12, 2025, at the Barnet Playing Fields, London, United Kingdom.

Organised by international Ghanaian marketing and communications company, Akwaaba UK, this year’s event promises lots of excitement.

It is on the theme: “20 Years of Reshaping Ghana’s Narrative; The Next Chapter,” and would be headlined by award-winning rapper, Kweku Smoke.

Mr. Dennis Tawiah, CEO of Akwaaba UK, said, “We’re coming back with a bang this year, and I can assure all stakeholders, including patrons, of an unexpected experience this summer.

“This year’s event will be bigger and better than any of the last nineteen editions, with several exciting add-ons.”

Reigning Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) Artiste of the Year, King Promise, has been billed for this year’s event, and he would be joined on stage by DopeNation, Moliy, Beeztrap KOTM, Cina Soul, Fuse ODG, and DWP Academy.

Among the new attractions is Expo Ghana, a business expo aimed at fostering trade and cultural exchange between Ghana, the African diaspora, and Europe. Additional media and stakeholder activations are also planned in the lead-up to the main event.

Mr. Tawiah also extended an open invitation to Corporate Ghana, African-owned businesses looking to expand into the diaspora, and Europe-based companies with a focus on Africa, urging them to take advantage of the unique commercial and cultural opportunities this celebration presents, saying, “We’re excited to engage with all businesses in ways that drive mutual growth and visibility.”

In addition to live music, this year’s event would feature a fashion show, food fair, gaming zone, and business exhibition, providing a rich and immersive experience that highlights African heritage while entertaining patrons of all ages. Tickets are selling fast at www.gpitp.com.