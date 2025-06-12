Kaakyire Kwame Appiah Leads Late Dada KD Vigil Walk

Dada KD

Veteran highlife musician, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah, has announced that he will be leading a vigil walk in honour of his late colleague and friend, Dada KD, who passed away on May 15, 2025.

The vigil walk is scheduled for Friday, June 20, 2025, starting at 6:00pm. Participants will gather at Unity Oil in Achimota and walk together to the forecourt of Despite Media, where the event will be brought to a close.

Speaking about the event, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah said the vigil is a way for fans, colleagues, and well-wishers to pay tribute to the legacy of Dada KD, whose contribution to the highlife genre remains significant.

“He has paid his dues so well, and it’s only right we honour his memory in this way. I encourage everyone who loved him or his music to join us,” he said.

Following the vigil walk, a one-week observance will be held the next day, Saturday, June 21, 2025, at the East Legon Executive Fitness Club.

More details on the funeral arrangements are expected to be announced during the one-week observance.