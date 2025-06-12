Artist Caged For ‘Killing’ UEW Senior Lecturer

Joshua Kerry Arthur

The Adabraka District Court has remanded Joshua Kerry Arthur, an artist into custody for allegedly murdering a University of Education, Winneba senior lecturer and burying his body in his own compound.

The suspect, 33, according to a court document, gained access to the home of the late Prof. Amedeker Mawuadem, 71, on May 21, 2025 by scaling the wall and hid himself before attacking and killing his victim.

The court, presided over by Her Worship Nana Abena Asoh-Omenyo, has reserved his plea as it does not have jurisdiction to take a plea in a murder case. He will reappear on June 23, 2025.

Joshua Kerry Arthur allegedly buried the senior lecturer in his academic gown in his own compound before ransacking the house in search of booty.

The court document indicates that Joshua Kerry Arthur stayed in the house, packed some belongings of the deceased, including 50 inches TCL television and a black bag containing the deceased’s personal effects into the deceased person’s Toyota Fortuner vehicle.

He then waited for an opportune time to abscond with the stolen items.

However, luck eluded him when colleagues of the late Professor went to the police station around the same time to lodge a complaint that their colleague was not answering his calls throughout the day.

“They had followed up to the deceased’s house and noticed the presence of a stranger in the house,” the document further indicated.

The prosecution’s facts presented by Chief Inspector Margaret Ofori said the police visited the house and fished out the suspect, who hid himself behind a guava tree on the deceased’s compound.

“Police upon further search found a thick, clotted blood stains and a disturbed ground with visible signs of soil displacement.”

A further search at the spot led to the discovery of the body of the deceased wrapped in a blue academic gown, wearing a black short with a yellow nylon rope in its belt holes and a brown shirt lying in a supine position.

The body was removed and conveyed to the Trauma and Specialist Hospital, where the Medical Officer on duty confirmed the deceased dead.

The late Professor’s body is currently deposited at the Police Hospital for preservation and autopsy.