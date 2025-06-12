Govt Must Engage Nurses In Good Faith – Minority

Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie

The Minority in Parliament has called on the government to engage the striking nurses and midwives in good faith, urging a swift and sincere resolution to the ongoing impasse.

Speaking to the media in Parliament on Tuesday, the Ranking Member of the Health Committee, Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie, accused the government of acting in bad faith by failing to honour a signed agreement with the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA).

According to Dr. Ayew Afriyie, the government had in May 2024 signed a legally binding agreement with the nurses, which outlined improved conditions of service effective from July 1, 2024.

However, he noted that the government has since failed to implement the agreed terms, despite the resolution of a court case that temporarily delayed execution.

The Minority argued that the nurses’ demands are legitimate and stem from the agreement signed by the GRNMA, the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, and the Ministry of Health.

The agreement includes allowances such as the 13th-month salary, rural incentive allowances, full allowances, and uniform allowances – benefits that the Minority insists are historic and non-negotiable.

Dr. Ayew Afriyie criticised the government and the Labour Commission for neglecting to act promptly when the nurses officially notified them of the intended strike.

He described the government’s decision to subsequently drag the nurses to court as “an extreme act of bad faith” and accused the government of misusing the law to suppress legitimate labour action.

“It is not acceptable that the Labour Commission, which is mandated to respond within 72 hours, ignored the notification and then turned around to use the law against the nurses. That is fundamentally unfair,” Dr. Ayew Afriyie stated.

The Minority further charged the government to use the upcoming mid-year budget review to address the concerns of the nurses and midwives, cautioning against any attempt to defer solutions to the next budget cycle.

“This is the time to include their concerns in the budget. You can’t tell them to wait another six months while they continue to suffer,” Dr. Ayew Afriyie stressed.

While defending the legitimacy of the strike, the Minority appealed to the nurses to consider the lives being lost as a result of the industrial action and to approach negotiations with compassion and national interest at heart.

“We are not here to justify the continuation of the strike. We are pleading with our nurses to show mercy to Ghanaians, even as they demand their rights,” he added.

Dr. Ayew Afriyie also condemned attempts to politicise the issue, urging that the welfare of health workers should not be reduced to partisan arguments.

The Minority urged the government to respect the rights of the nurses, change its posture, and engage in meaningful dialogue to avert further loss of life and disruptions in the health sector.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House