Bernard Nkrumah Wins MTN Mother’s Day Promo

Cecil Tenkorang presenting the reward to Bernard Nkrumah and his mum while Sandra Oduro Antwi looks on

AFTER ACCRUING 1,255,000 points – the highest among all participants in the MTN Mother’s Day promotion, Bernard Yaw Nkrumah has emerged as the winner of the competition.

Mr. Nkrumah won a trip for his mum, Mary Odum, to Dubai courtesy of Emirates. Other winners who participated in the promotion also received souvenirs from MTN for downloading the My MTN app and redeeming offers.

Acting Senior Manager for Consumers at MTN Ghana, Sandra Oduro Antwi, reflected on the company’s Mother’s Day celebration, honouring women who are the pillars of families and communities.

“To further show appreciation, the company partnered with Emirates Airlines to offer a round-trip ticket from Accra to Dubai to the customer with the highest redemption of loyalty points on the MTN Rewards platform.

“The MTN Mother’s Day rewards reflect our deepest appreciation for the sacrifices mothers make every day in caring for and nurturing their families. Emirates will officially be part of the MTN rewards programme, where customers can redeem their loyalty points for airline tickets. MTN customers can enjoy up to 12% discounts on Emirates flights, making it easier and more affordable to travel around the world,” she said.

Sales Manager, Ghana & Ivory Coast – Emirates Airline, Cecil Tenkorang, on his part, stated that their collaboration with MTN through the CUBE platform is a clear reflection of that shared vision.

“Since the inception of this partnership in 2014, Emirates has worked closely with MTN to provide exclusive offers and travel opportunities to customers across Ghana.

“The 2025 Mother’s Day promotion is yet another demonstration of the power of this joint commitment. By leveraging MTN’s extensive customer base and Emirates’ world-class travel services, we’ve successfully connected customers to unique and memorable travel experiences, while deepening engagement through the platform,” he said.

Mr. Tenkorang further added that they await to welcome the winner aboard an Emirates aircraft, adding, “and we look forward to creating even more opportunities to reward customers with unforgettable experiences through our award-winning products and services.”

By Prince Fiifi Yorke