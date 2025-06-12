‘More Girls Writing BECE In EKMA’

Some of the excited BECE candidates

The number of girls writing this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality of the Western Region outnumber the boys.

Out of the 3,036 candidates writing the examination in the municipality, 1,569 are girls and 1,467 are boys.

Out of the total number of candidates, 1,398 of them are from private schools while 1,638 are from public schools.

Madam Gloria Biney-Gontoh, the EKMA Municipal Director of Education, who disclosed this, noted that the candidates are writing the examination at two centres—Takoradi Technical University (TTU) and Takoradi Senior High School (TADISCO).

She said the TTU centre will house 2,668 candidates while the TADISCO centre will accommodate 368 candidates for the week-long examinations.

She indicated that during her visit to the centres, no pregnancy or special needs child was identified, but mentioned that all logistics and security were intact.

She added that there would be 105 invigilators on duty, seven supervisors and 11 assistant supervisors for the 87 registered schools.

“Each candidate received a pencil, pen and Mathematical set for the examination,” she pointed out.

The Chief Executive of EKMA, Abdul Majeed Dokurgu, stressed that all the candidates have been well prepared and groomed for academic successes in the examination.

He said, “My assessment and monitoring exercise started a month ago. Their mock examination showed impressive performances, and teachers have covered most subject areas.”

“I believe, the children will exhibit lots of intelligence in writing the papers and Allah will give them good successes in return,” he indicated.

He, therefore, called on the students to be bold and confident in their abilities, to make the municipality proud.

The EKMA boss said government had made available lots of opportunities for their further educational pursuit.

He mentioned the youth apprenticeship programme, the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme, and the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) programme as some opportunities for the candidates to leverage on in higher education.

He entreated them to make the decision to become better versions of themselves after the first leg on the educational ladder.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi