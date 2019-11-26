Ghana Maintains UNESCO Position

Anna Bossman, Dr. Elizabeth Sarkodie-Mensah, Abigail Anso and Dr. Kweku Rockson, members of the team, celebrating Ghana’s victory in France

At the plenary of the 40th Session of the UNESCO General Conference held in Paris on 20th November 2019, Ghana was re-elected to the Executive Board for the period 2019 – 2023. Ghana obtained the highest score of 162 votes in the Africa Group V (a). Ghana’s representative on the board was Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Education.

The Executive Board is one of the three constitutional organs of UNESCO; the other being the General Conference and the Secretariat. It is elected by the General Conference.

Acting under the General Conference, the board examines the programme of work for the organization and corresponding budget estimates. The board consists of 58 Member States, with each having a four-year term of office. The General Conference is made up of 193 countries.

In front: Anna Bossman, Ghana’s Ambassador to France and Permanent Delegate to UNESCO, Dr. Elizabeth Sarkodie-Mensah, Deputy Permanent Delegate to UNESCO

Behind: Abigail Anso, Clerk to the Parliamentary Select Committee on Education and Dr. Kweku Rockson, Chairman, Specialized Committee on Communication and Information, Ghana National Commission for UNESCO.