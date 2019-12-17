Ghana Navy Holds WASSA

The Ghana Navy has held its 2019 annual get together popularly known as West Africa Security Services Social Activities (WASSA) at the Navy headquarters , Burma Camp, Accra.

The programme afforded personnel an opportunity to entertain themselves at the end of another year.

The President of the Association of Retired Naval Officers , who was the guest of honour for the occasion in an address said personnel were aware of the general maritime insecurity that has bedevilled the Gulf of Guines maritime environment.

That notwithstanding, he revealed that, personnel’s tireless efforts have kept Ghana’s maritime domain relatively safe and secured for legitimate business to thrive.

“I am told the ships destined for ports in neighbouring countries prefer to wait in our waters until it is time for them to enter harbour.

Adding he noted that “This is a testimony of your constant watch over our maritime domain.”

The retired naval officer reminded personnel that as they reflect over their actions in 2019 and plan for 2020 and beyond, it was important that discipline be their hallmark.

“it is disheartening when we hear that naval personnel and by extension ,personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces are involved in one wrong doing or the other.

The last afrobarometer report of the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD) ,identified the Ghana Armed Forces as the most truested institution of state.

Adding that” you must strive at all times to maintain that standard and reputation.

The president of Association of Retired Naval Officers reminded personnel of they retiring in future and advised them to join any of the association’s should they go on retirement.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Real Admiral Seth Amoama, whose speech was read on his behalf by Naval Captain Samuel Ayalazonu, director in charge of Naval Administration , said when he assumed command , he knew he could count of the commitment and dedication to duty by personnel.

In our efforts to develop a navy that projects and sustain a highly professional, well trained , credible and dependable naval force ,capable of deterring aggression and maintaining total freedom at sea, which is critical to Ghana’s maritime security, and economic peosperity while maintaining the time tested tradition of the navy , there is no doubt that this vision will require time and lots of efforts to attain.”

Fortunately, he noted that a lot was being done to realised the efforts of the Ghana Navy’s smart strategy and these includes the development of Navy Track into a centre of excellence for training .

“Efforts are also far advanced for construction works to begin at the forward operation base at Enzinlebo in the western region and efforts is also being made to acquire new platforms to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the fleets.

He expressed his gratitude to all the tireless efforts throughout the year, not withstanding the general maritime insecurity in the Gulf of Guinea sub region adding that their efforts have kept Ghana’s maritime domain relatively safe and secured for legitimate businesses.

BY Linda Tenyah-Ayettey