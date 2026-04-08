Ghana Navy Seize Unregistered Vessels

The vessels at the Sekondi Naval Base

The Western Naval Command in Sekondi, with support from the Second Infantry Battalion in Takoradi, has seized eight unregistered boats in an operation at the coastal community of New Takoradi.

The unregistered vessels were believed to be used to facilitate the unlawful transfer of fuel and other petroleum products at New Takoradi and Poasi landing beaches.

Director of the Western Regional Fisheries Commission, Dr. Charles Teye, speaking after the exercise, explained that the boats were not recognised as fishing vessels.

According to him, the seized boats were not registered with the Fisheries Commission and were, therefore, operating outside the legal framework.

He explained that the seizure was conducted under Sections 53 and 54 of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Act, 2023, which requires permits for the construction and operation of vessels.

The Acting Branch Head of the Ghana Maritime Authority in Takoradi, Hudeen Daud Ahmed, also commended the Ghana Navy for the operation.

He noted that the authority remains committed to safeguarding the country’s maritime space and protecting the livelihoods of citizens through collaboration with other institutions.

Officials from key maritime and regulatory bodies, including the Ghana Maritime Authority, the Fisheries Commission, the National Petroleum Authority, and the Marine Police Unit of the Ghana Police Service, were present to inspect the seized boats as part of efforts to ensure transparency.

The vessels have since been towed to the Sekondi Naval Base for further investigations and legal action.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi