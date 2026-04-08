Lipstick Queens, Others Gear Up For Hola Accra Music Festival

A section of the Lipstick Queens in action

They are one of the best-loved bands in the nation at the moment, and the Lipstick Queens will bring their feel-good rhythms to the Hola Accra Music Festival at Jamestown in Accra on April 24, 2026.

The festival is a Ghana-Spain collaboration to celebrate musical heritage of the two countries. Spanish band, Mucho Mungo, will also be there as well as two other Ghanaian groups: Akablay’s Abiza Band and Dan Grahl’s Hyskuul Band.

The Lipstick Queens, led by percussionist/flutist Vida ‘Manye 1’ Ofoli, are respected for their ability to excite audiences with their tight grooves. Music lovers have enjoyed the band’s versatility at high-profile corporate and private events as well as at some of the nation’s major live music venues. They will play a big part in creating a delightful atmosphere at the outdoor event.

“We love playing music. People who come to hear us often get affected by the vim we display on stage, and we all flow along beautifully,” says the band’s leader.

The Hola Accra Music Festival is being organised by the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID) in collaboration with the Embassy of Spain in Ghana, Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Showbiz Africa, Creative Arts Agency, and Globe Productions, with sponsorship from Coca Cola, La Liga EA Sports, SuperSport and GB Foods Ghana.

The Spanish Ambassador to Ghana, Ángel Lossada Torres-Quevedo, has already paid a courtesy call on Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru VII, at his palace at Kaneshie in Accra to seek his blessing for the event.

The Ga Mantse was happy about how Ghana and Spain had come together to project music from their countries to help strengthen cordial relations. He assured the Spanish Ambassador of his support for the festival slated for 6:00 p.m. till 11:00 p.m.

The Hola Accra Music Festival is expected to be an annual event to attract music lovers and promote tourism in Ghana.