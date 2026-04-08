Shatta Wale Endorses Medikal For TGMA Artiste Of The Year

Shatta Wale and Medikal

In a race for the ultimate Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) Artiste of the Year, Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has endorsed Rapper Medikal for the award.

Shatta Wale indicated that his endorsement stemmed from the artiste’s 2025 album ‘Disturbation 2’ and massive Accra Sports Stadium show.

In a post on X, the ‘Street Crown’ artiste wrote, “Medikal as ‘Artiste of the Year’ is a fair play …Don’t use hate talk Nonsense. We wasting time with unnecessary talk for this country too much, No wonder Bongo Ideas can’t make it here in Ghana with all his nonsense sense @Medikalbyk (sic).”

Medikal will be competing with the likes of Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, Wendy Shay, Sarkodie, and Diana Hamilton for the Artiste of the Year award.

Other major categories include Best Hiplife Song: Medikal featuring Shatta Wale & Beeztrap KOTM – ‘Shoulder’, Fameye featuring Medikal – ‘Habit’, and Ko-Jo Cue featuring AratheJay & Ofori Amponsah – ‘Tontonte’. Best Highlife Song: Kofi Kinaata – ‘It Is Finished’, King Paluta – ‘Foko!’, and Kwabena Kwabena featuring Stonebwoy & Kofi Kinaata – ‘Aso II’, Best Gospel Artiste: Piesie Esther, Diana Hamilton, MOGmusic, Kofi Owusu Peprah, Mabel Okyere, and Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta.

The 27th TGMA ceremony is scheduled to take place on May 9, 2026.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke