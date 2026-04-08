Democracy Cup Scheduled For August 30

Parliamentary leadership, Apau Dadey in a group photograph

THE THIRD edition of the Democracy Cup, a football initiative by the Parliament of Ghana is scheduled to take place on August 30 at the Baba Yara Sport Stadium in Kumasi, with plans to expand the competition into a nationwide civic engagement platform anchored on football.

Speaking at the launch in Accra, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, indicated that while leadership are yet to finalise on the competing teams, this year’s competition would go beyond a single exhibition match, incorporating a series of activities aimed at deepening youth participation and promoting democratic values.

The Speaker announced that series of activities including an under-19 national tournament to promote youth development, a novelty match between the Executive and Legislature to foster institutional collaboration, and an all-women’s football game aimed at promoting gender inclusion in sports.

“The concept behind this initiative is both simple and impactful: to utilise football as a means of enhancing civic awareness, promoting national unity, and deepening youth engagement with democratic principles,” he stated.

Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, the Clerk to Parliament, characterised the initiative as more than just a sporting event, emphasising its role as a bridge between Parliament and the public through football.

Alex Apau Dadey, Executive Chairman of KGL Group, reiterated his organisation’s dedication to supporting this project, calling it a unifying platform that strengthens national identity and shared values.

He noted that the company continues to make significant investments in sports development, supporting national teams and grassroots competitions to bolster Ghana’s sporting ecosystem.

Majority Chief Whip Rockson Dafeamekpor commended the Democracy Cup for its effectiveness in narrowing the divide between citizens and Parliament.

He emphasised that many young individuals view governance as remote and inaccessible, highlighting that this competition serves as a valuable platform for enhancing interaction between the public and their leaders.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke