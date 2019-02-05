Ghana-Netherlands Strengthen Partnership In Agric

THE VICE Prime Minister of Netherlands is in Ghana to hold talks on how her country and the West African nation could strengthen their bilateral relationship, especially in the agriculture sector.

Ms. Carola Schouten who also doubles as the Minister of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality, arrived in Ghana recently for a three-day working visit.

Ms Schouten began her visit by paying a courtesy call on Ghana’s Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia at the Jubilee House on Monday, 4 February 2019.

The Dutch Vice Premier is also expected to visit a number of ongoing projects on food security, and interact with farmers to explore ways of enhancing the existing relationships.

Dr. Bawumia in a post on Facebook about the Dutch official’s visit, said she is due to interact with farmers in Ghana to explore ways of enhancing the existing relationship.

The Vice Prime Minister was accompanied to the Jubilee House by the Food and Agriculture Minister of Ghana, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto.

BY Melvin Tarlue