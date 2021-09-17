Ghana, Nigeria To Launch Joint Game

Sammi Awuku

Ghana and Nigeria may soon have a dividend game akin to the Power Ball and Mega Millions Games in the United States, which is to be promoted and played in both countries.

Samuel Awuku, the Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) disclosed this when he briefed the media on his return from Nigeria.

Mr. Awuku, accompanied by the Director of Operations, Mr. George Gyamfi Osew and the Director of Legal Affairs, Ms. Juliana Afumwaa Bruce visited Nigeria to interact with their Nigerian counterparts in the lottery industry, and it was a follow up to an earlier visit to Ghana by the Nigerians.

According to Mr. Awuku, the visit was to also improve the sub-regional visibility of NLA, increase the revenue base of the authority and to re-emphasize the status of NLA as the biggest player in the lottery industry in West Africa.

Mr. Awuku held separate meetings in Lagos and Abuja with the Licensed Lotto Operators of Nigeria, Western Lotto Limited, and Nigeria’s National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC).

The discussions focused on areas of mutual interest and the benefits that both countries could derive through collaboration from the industry.

Of particular interest was on how Ghana could benefit through paid royalties from the use of its draw numbers by the Nigerian Lottery Industry. As a means of promoting interest and generating revenue, a dividend game common to both countries would be introduced.

“We are looking forward to develop a lottery game which is similar to the Power Ball and Mega Millions that will be attractive and patronized by both countries as pertains in Europe and North America,” Mr. Awuku said.

The NLRC of Nigeria assured the Ghanaian team that it is committed to working with the NLA and would ensure that royalties due Ghana are honoured.

In November 2019, Western Lotto signed an agreement with NLA to collect revenue on behalf of the authority in Nigeria. Unfortunately, Western Lotto has been unable to collect any monies almost two years after the signing of the agreement.

Touching on the agreement between NLA and Western Lotto Limited, the NLA boss bemoaned the failure of the enforcement of the agreement, saying “it is clear the agreement has not worked because it does not have the support of the majority of the lotto operators and the regulatory commission.”

This is due to some contentious issues that emerged among the Nigerian lotto operators, which led to a legal tussle and caught the attention of the National Assembly and Mr. Awuku assured that NLA would work closely with the NLRC to resolve the impasse.

He said there is the need for a paradigm shift in future negotiations and partnerships, and assured the Commission that issues of concern would be presented to NLA’s Board of Directors when it is inaugurated to determine the way forward.

By Ernest Kofi Adu