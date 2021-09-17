GNCCI Woos Turkish Firms To Ghana

The Ghana contingent in Istanbul, Turkey for the World Cooperation Industries Forum in a group picture with Ghana’s Ambassador to Turkey, Francisca Ashietey-Odunton

President of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI), Clement Osei-Amoako, has encouraged the international business community, especially from Turkey, to invest in Ghana.

Addressing participants at the ongoing World Cooperation Industries Forum in Istanbul, Turkey on Wednesday, he stated that Ghana is the best country for investors to come in and showcase their potential due to the peaceful climate and the stability of the economy.

He said the country’s economy is growing strong and the government has worked assiduously to introduce business-friendly policies as part of the post-Covid-19 effort to bring back stability in the system.

“Ghana is an ideal destination to do business. Currently, it is one of the fastest emerging market economies and noted for its political and economic stability,” the GNCCI President stated.

He said, “Average real growth was 2.8% between 2014–2016 and further increased by 7% within 2017–2019. The cedi’s performance to major trading currencies has been fairly stable. These achievements have been made possible due to prudent economic management.”

Mr. Osei-Amoako, whose delivery mainly centered on Ghana’s business potentials, is leading a powerful delegation made up of top businessmen, entrepreneurs and organisations to attend the forum in Turkey.

He stated that the government is committed to support Turkish investors in Ghana, noting that Ghana also boasts of a buoyant private sector ready to collaborate with all investors.

“Government is committed to pursuing business friendly policies and programmes towards achieving economic and industrial transformation of the economy and to move the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda being pushed,” he said.

Mr. Osei-Amoako also stated that the GNCCI is well positioned to offer the necessary support, guidance and assistance to any Turkish investor that would come into the country to invest, saying “the Chamber, in line with its mandate, is prepared to offer any assistance towards the development of any trade and investment requirement between the two respective countries.”

The World Cooperation Industries Forum (International Business Forum), brought together the business community and organisations from different countries under one roof to meet, interact and build networks with manufacturers in Turkey.

Turkey, the host country, considers the African continent a great potential, and has decided to partner with African countries to accelerate their growth.

Ghanaian Companies Present

Ghanaian companies like Uni-jay Limited, Isaac Books and Stationery, Radiant Beam Ltd, Prefos Ltd, Cynben Company Ltd, Fapim Company Ltd, Iddec Company Ltd and Appiah Asimeng Ventures participated in the forum.

Others included Kings Furniture Company Ltd, Samaska Ltd, Mikels Grace Company, Ninbat Enterprise, Coloured Yarns Ventures, Lemme Ltd and Jubilee Tours.

Ghana’s Ambassador to Turkey, Ms. Francisca Ashietey-Odunton and some officials at the Ghana Embassy in Turkey were also present to make the programme memorable.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Istanbul, Turkey