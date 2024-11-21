Ghana Observes World Toilet Day

The minister (middle) in a pose with some dignitaries at the ceremony

THE MINISTRY of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR) has commemorated this year’s World Toilet Day with a brief ceremony at the La Bawaleshie School Park in Accra.

The World Toilet Day is observed every year on November 19 to raise awareness on the 3.5 billion people across the globe still living without safely managed sanitation, including 419 million who practice open defecation as reported by the United Nations.

This year’s celebration is under the theme, “Toilets for Dignity, Health and Safety.”

In her keynote address, sector minister, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, noted that access to clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene is not just a basic human right but also a foundation for health, dignity and total well-being, citing the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6 – Safe toilets for all by 2030 – as one of the key targets government aims at achieving.

“In Ghana, like in many parts of the world, this lack of access poses a severe challenge, impacting negatively on the health and dignity of our people, especially women and children who are disproportionately affected by inadequate toilets in our homes, communities, schools, commercial areas and even at hospitals,” she lamented.

Statistics

According to the 2021 Population and Housing Census, open defecation in urban areas is at 9%, whilst nationally, it stands at almost 17.7%. This means that nearly one out of every 10 residents of urban areas practice open defecation.

Additionally, 25% of the urban populace depend on public toilets as places of convenience. This phenomenon, the minister noted, is really worrying as the hygiene at most public and communal toilets leaves a lot to be desired.

Government Interventions

According to the minister, Ghana, under the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led government, has, in light of the phenomenon, made “significant strides” in increasing improved household toilets from around 13% in 2018 to over 25% according to the 2021 Population and Housing Census data.

“Pit The National Sanitation Campaign which was launched in 2017 embodies this commitment, setting ambitious targets to end open defecation and enhance overall sanitation infrastructure across the nation,” she said.

“The ‘Toilets for All’ programme by the ministry, in collaboration with all relevant stakeholders, admonishes households to stop open defecation and build their own toilets,” she added.

BY Nii Adjei Mensahfio