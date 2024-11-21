NPP Commits To Peaceful Elections – Justin Kodua

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong, has reaffirmed the party’s commitment to peaceful elections, while expressing concerns over potential violence and misinformation.

Speaking at a police briefing on preparations for the 2024 general elections at the Police Headquarters in Accra, Justin Kodua emphasized the importance of unity and respect for the rule of law.

“We want to assure all gathered here that the NPP will follow due process, respect the rule of law, and respect others in these elections. We will not conduct any action or omission that will mar the beauty of our democracy,” Kodua stated.

Justin Kodua referenced to the recent by-election in Assin North, where the NPP experienced chaos and violence, including shootings.

He noted that “We don’t want to see this on December 7th. Elections should be peaceful, allowing people to express their choice of political party without violence.”

The NPP General Secretary expressed concerns over rumours and intelligence suggesting plans to cause chaos on election day.

“We want assurance from security agencies that no one will be above the law, regardless of political position. Violence should not play a role in our elections.”

Justin Kodua also sought clarification on the use of motorbikes on election day, citing past instances of chaos caused by motorbikes.

He questioned that “What is the position of this year’s election? Will people be allowed to use motorbikes at polling centers?”

Furthermore, Justin Kodua addressed the issue of misinformation by the media, emphasizing the critical nature of accurate information.

“We expect the media, as the forefront of governance, to provide accurate information. False information can lead to chaos, and by the time we correct it, damage may have been done.”

Background:

The 2024 general elections in Ghana are scheduled to take place on December 7th, with tensions running high between political parties.

The NPP’s commitment to peaceful elections comes amid concerns over potential violence and misinformation.

-BY Daniel Bampoe