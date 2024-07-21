Ghana Paralympic Athletes Declared Wanted In Norway After Failing To Compete In Marathon Race

A team of Paralympic athletes from Ghana has found themselves embroiled in a distressing situation after failing to participate in the Fjordkraft Bergen Marathon in Norway.

The unfolding events have raised concerns and uncertainties surrounding the whereabouts and well-being of the team members with the Norwegian authorities declaring them wanted.

This worrisome development came to light through a letter dated July 3, issued by the Ministry of National Security to the Ministries of Youth and Sports, as well as Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration. The correspondence revealed that an 11-member Paralympic team representing Ghana had arrived in Oslo on April 25, 2024, with the intent of competing in the marathon.

Shockingly, the team did not show up at the event as anticipated, sparking immediate action to locate them.

In the midst of the search operation, Nana Antwi, a para-athlete and member of the missing team, was intercepted while attempting to cross borders from Norway to Sweden via train.

This occurrence further deepened the mystery shrouding the sudden disappearance of the remaining nine team members.

Tragedy struck the contingent when their head coach, George Gyasi Gyamfi, collapsed on April 28, 2024, leading to his admission to Oslo University Hospital. Despite efforts to stabilize his condition, he tragically passed away on May 17, 2024, amplifying concerns over the circumstances surrounding the team’s failure to partake in the marathon.

The whereabouts of the other nine Paralympic athletes remains unknown, leaving authorities and concerned parties with lingering questions.

The letter highlighted that collaborative efforts involving the European Border Control Coast Guard Agency and the Norwegian Embassy in Accra have been activated to assist in tracing and locating the missing team members.

By Vincent Kubi