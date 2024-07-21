EC Can’t Change Election Results In Favour Of A Candidate – Jean Mensa

In a bid to reinforce transparency and credibility ahead of the December 7 elections, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa, has assured political parties that the Commission will maintain its commitment to conducting free and fair elections without any manipulation of results in favor of any specific candidate.

During her address to Members of Parliament on Friday, July 19, Jean Mensa emphasized that the EC would not intervene to alter election outcomes.

She highlighted the challenge of altering results given that copies of the actual results would already be in possession of polling agents from all parties.

Expressing confidence in the electoral process, Jean Mensa stated, “There is absolutely no way that at the helm of affairs the commission can change anything because the documentation comes from the ground and we believe that you have copies.”

This assertion was made in the midst of discussions within the parliamentary session, underscoring the EC’s steadfast commitment to preserving the integrity of the election process.

Furthermore, Jean Mensa urged political parties to conduct thorough training and education for their party agents to ensure vigilant monitoring and scrutiny of the electoral procedures.

Emphasizing the critical role of party agents in upholding transparency throughout the electoral chain, she reiterated, “We would like to call on you to do a thorough education of your agents to ensure that they scrutinize and ensure integrity all across the chain…there’s nothing more than we can declare than what comes to us.”

By Vincent Kubi