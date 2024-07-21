SDA Church Calls For Election Date Change To Accommodate Sabbath Observance

The Seventh Day Adventist Church in Ghana has made a resounding call to the Electoral Commission, urging for a change in the date of upcoming elections to enable their members to vote without compromising their religious beliefs.

The church emphasizes the sanctity of the Sabbath and stresses the significance of accommodating diverse religious practices within the democratic space.

In a recent announcement issued by the Southern Ghana Conference and Northern Ghana Union Conference of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, the leadership reiterated their unwavering commitment to upholding Sabbath observance while encouraging their members to actively participate in civic duties. However, they emphasize that congregational meetings, whether held on Saturday or any other day, should not become platforms for political discourse, party endorsements, or campaign activities. Instead, the church underscores the importance of maintaining focus on worship, spiritual growth, and community fellowship during Sabbath gatherings.

With the upcoming election scheduled for Saturday, December 7, 2024, the church leaders have called on their members to engage in thoughtful reflection regarding their voting decisions in alignment with their deeply held Sabbath observance beliefs.

The Seventh Day Adventist Church, in accordance with its historical stance, stands firm in refraining from participating in non-religious activities on the Sabbath, including voting.

Advocating for an alternative date for the elections, the church seeks to ensure that all citizens, irrespective of religious affiliation, are granted the opportunity to take part in the democratic process without compromising their faith principles. They stress that the act of voting on Saturday, the sacred Sabbath day, contradicts their religious convictions.

By Vincent Kubi