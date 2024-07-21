NDC Launches 2024 Election Campaign Saturday In Tamale

John Mahama

Main opposition political party in Ghana, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has unveiled its plans to officially launch its 2024 election campaign on Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Tamale in the Northern Region.

This announcement was made by the party’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, during the ‘Get Fit and Ready Mahama Walk’ event held in Accra on Saturday, July 20, 2024.

According to Mahama, the upcoming campaign is set to traverse various regions across the country in preparation for the 2024 polls. Emphasizing the importance of a united effort during the campaign period to secure more votes, Mahama highlighted that campaign activities should involve all party members, beyond designated roles such as campaign managers and task forces at different levels.

Addressing participants at the walk event, Mahama articulated, “The campaign is for all of us. It is not for specific individuals but for every member of the party. Utilize any available opportunity to spread our message – wear party T-shirts, distribute leaflets door-to-door, and convey the NDC’s vision to your neighbors.”

In addition, Mahama urged party representatives and executives to maintain vigilance on election day until the results are officially announced to mitigate potential irregularities such as fraud and ensure a transparent and fair electoral process.

He underscored the significance of protecting the integrity of the ballot boxes and encouraged agents and executives to remain accessible and engaged throughout the voting and counting processes.

“On that day, you are not just going to vote and leave. You will stay back to safeguard the ballot box. I urge party agents not to be unreachable at critical moments. We must uphold transparency and accountability to uphold the democratic values we stand for,” Mahama asserted.

With the official commencement of the NDC’s 2024 election campaign set for late July in Tamale, the party aims to mobilize support and solidarity across the nation leading up to the pivotal voting day.

By Vincent Kubi