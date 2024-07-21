Joe Biden Withdraws From 2024 US Presidential Race

In a surprising turn of events, United States (US) President Joe Biden has announced his decision to withdraw from the upcoming presidential elections.

In a statement released on Sunday, July 21, Mr. Biden revealed his intention to step back from seeking reelection in the best interest of his party and the nation.

Mr. Biden conveyed, “While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.” He further pledged to address the nation later in the week with more details regarding this significant decision.

Expressing profound gratitude, President Biden extended appreciation to all those who tirelessly supported his bid for reelection and acknowledged Vice President Kamala Harris for her exceptional partnership throughout their tenure.

Reflecting on his time in office, he expressed heartfelt thanks to the American people for their faith and trust, emphasizing his unwavering belief in the collective strength of the nation.

President Biden concluded with a stirring message, stating, “I believe today what I always have: that there is nothing America can’t do when we do it together. We just have to remember we are the United States of America.”

By Vincent Kubi