Ghana Party In The Park Returns This Saturday

Akwaaba UK has announced Saturday, July 13, 2019, as the date for this year’s edition of the annual ‘Ghana Party In The Park’, the biggest family outdoor event in the UK.

‘Ghana Party In The Park’ is a family fun day celebration which serves as a platform for over 15,000 Ghanaians and other African nationals to network and sell the rich Ghanaian culture to the rest of the world.

This year’s event will take place at Trent Park, Cockfosters Road, North London, from 12noon to 8:00pm.

Thousands of guests who will be attending the event will have a lot to cheer about.

Some of the activities lined up for the day will include arts and craft exhibition, cultural troupe dancing, durbar of chiefs, live band music, fashion show, product sales, street carnival, among others.

Artistes billed to perform at the event are Mr. Eazi, King Promise, Kidi, Lamisi, Kuami Eugene and a host of others.

Guests will be treated to fresh and incredible tunes ranging from funky house, hip-hop, highlife, Afro-pop, among others, from the best UK and Ghanaian DJs scheduled to be on rotation.

There will also be performances from surprise guest artistes and cultural dancers from Ghana.

According to the organisers, ‘Ghana Party In The Park’ will come with an all new experience which will see patrons leave the event with memories to linger on their minds forever.

By George Clifford Owusu