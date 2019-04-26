Ghana Post Grabs Int’l Award

THE GHANA Post Company Limited has won the 2018 Best EMS Customer Care Award.

The EMS award scheme is organized by the Universal Postal Union in Switzerland and it is in recognition of the Best Call Centers of EMS Cooperative members globally.

Ghana Post Company and other winners were selected on the basis of their excellent performance for the year 2018.

The companies were identified for the excellent performance based on research carried out by the Rugby Global Customer Care Systems.

Ghana Post has won the award once in the past.

Head of International Affairs, Robert Ezekiel Asiedu, received the award on behalf of his outfit at the International Bureau of the Universal Postal Union in Berne, Switzerland.

DGN Online has gathered that Ghana’s national post operator met the full eligibility criteria for the award.

The award comes as the Customer Service Department of Ghana Post continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing excellent service to its worldwide partners in the EMS network.

In December 2018, Ghana Post received the best public sector campaign award at the Marketing World Award organized by Instinct Wave Marketing for its ‘Jack Where Are You” advertisement.

