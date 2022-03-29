Ghana Qualify For Qatar 2022 World Cup

Ghana have qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after a spirited display against Nigeria on Tuesday resulted in a 1-1 draw in Abuja.

Ghana qualified on an away goal advantage.

Nigeria hosted arch-rivals Ghana in the second-leg of the 2022 World Cup playoff on Tuesday at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

The Black Stars were held to a goalless draw in Friday’s match at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi which left the return encounter delicately poised.

With the first leg ending 0-0 in Kumasi, Ghana knew a score draw would be enough to secure their place in Qatar.

In front of the crowded Moshood Abiola Stadium, Thomas Partey opened the scoring with away goal in the 10th minute to upset the Super Eagles.

The lead, however, lasted for 12 minutes as Nigeria equalised courtesy of a disputed penalty scored by William Troost-Ekong.

Ghana defended well after to qualify for a fourth World Cup finals.