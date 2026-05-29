Ghana Records $2.6bn In FDI

Simon Madjie, CEO GIPC

Latest provisional data from the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), has revealed that the country recorded an estimated foreign direct investment inflows of US$2.61 billion in 2025 across 253 projects and existing companies.

In 2024, the country recorded US$652 million which is far less than the amount realised in 2025.

This financial analysts have attributed to renewed investor interest in the country as a result of improvements in inflation as well as currency stability during the period under review.

According to the figures compiled from the GIPC, Petroleum Commission and Ghana Free Zones Authority, projects registered under the GIPC from 180 projects accounted for the largest share of inflows at US$1.437 billion.

The data indicated that existing upstream petroleum companies recorded US$994 million in investments, new investments under the Free Zones Authority contributed US$165 million while equity inflows into existing firms stood at US$14 million.

Out of the US$1.92 billion captured by the Bank of Ghana, about US$1.83 billion came from reinvested earnings, indicating that firms already established in the country are retaining profits and expanding operations instead of exiting the market.

China emerged as the leading source country by number of projects, accounting for 70 projects, India followed with 22 projects, Nigeria recorded 10 projects while United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom registered 9 and 8 projects, respectively.

The data also revealed that by investment value, the Cayman Islands however ranked first with US$500 million, narrowly ahead of China at US$486 million.

Nigeria alao contributed US$105 million in investment value, France-Nigeria partnerships accounted for US$100 million while the United States followed with US$51 million.

GIPC Chief Executive Officer, Simon Madjie, commenting on the data said the country remains open for business and continues to position itself as a gateway for investment on the African continent.

“We are open for foreign direct investment and we are even more open for foreign direct investment from Africa because we have the AfCFTA. We are the commercial hub for the continent. Now, our objective is not to compete,” he said.

“Our objective is to position Ghana as the favourable place for people to do business and there are a lot of things that are going well for us,” he stated.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah