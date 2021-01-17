Ghana Records 297 New Cases of Covid19, Citizens Accuse Gov’t Of Massaging Figures

Ghana has recorded additional 297 confirmed cases of Coronavirus.

The latest figures were released by the Ghana Health Service on January 17, 2021.

With the new cases of 297, Ghana’s total active cases according to GHS, is 1,776.

Total confirmed cases are 57,714, the GHS has said.

Deaths related to the virus, the GHS says are 346.

Meanwhile, some Ghanaians are apparently in panic mode as they believe the Coronavirus situation in Ghana is going out of control.

Several Intensive Care Unite of major hospitals in the National Capital, Accra, are said to be full with Coronavirus patients.

The President Nana Akufo-Addo-led NPP Government is being accused of massaging the Coronavirus figures, with some citizens blaming the recent December 7, 2020 elections for spreading the virus like wildfire.

By Melvin Tarlue