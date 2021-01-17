Vim Lady ‘Quits’ Despite Media

Ghanaian broadcast journalist, Afia Pokua, aka Real Vim Lady, has got many asking whether she will be leaving Despite Media – UTV, Okay FM & Peace FM.

The popular media personality who trekked from Multimedia to Despite Media in 2019 is reportedly moving out to a new media firm.

The hint was given after the media personality who has been in the limelight for the past 20 years took to her Facebook page to write “The end“.

Though her post is not detailed, sources closer to the media personality tell us she is likely to hang her headphones at Despite Media.

Vim Lady is the head of programs at the Despite Media Group, operating Peace FM, Okay FM, and Hello FM in Kumasi.

Currently, she is the host of Egyaso Gyaso, a popular news analysis program aired on Okay FM Mondays and Fridays between 7 pm and 9:30 pm.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke