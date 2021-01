The Executive Secretary of Coalition of NGOs in Water and Sanitation (CONIWAS), Ben Arthur, has died from Coronavirus, sources have told DGN Online.

Sources say he passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021 at the Nyaho Medical Centre, Airport Residential in Accra.

According to one source, he was being treated for the Coronavirus at Nyaho and gave up the ghost whilst on admission.

Some persons who knew him have taken to social media to mourn him.

By Melvin Tarlue