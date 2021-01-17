Conjoined Female Twins Separated At University Of Ilorin Teaching Hospital

A team of 66 pediatric surgeons, pediatricians, pediatric and cardiologist doctors have successfully separated a set of conjoined female twins.

The operation was carried out on Thursday, January 14, 2021.

The surgery was performed at the University of IIorin Teaching Hospital in the Kwara State of Nigeria.

According to information gathered by DGN Online, the said 66- member surgeons are Nigerian with others specialized in anesthetists, cardiothoracic surgeons, nurses, pharmacists, behavioral scientists, and many more.

The team was led by Pediatric Surgeon, Professor Lukeman Abdul-Rahman who has since congratulated his colleague doctors for their tireless efforts and experience in making this surgery a success.

“We are very happy that Nigerian doctors have been able to perform his surgery successfully”, he said.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke