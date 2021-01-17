Papano ‘Baby Mama’ Turns 30

Kumawood actress cum producer, Tracey Boakye also known as ‘Papano Baby Mama’ is a year older today, January 17, 2021.

Born in 1991, the beautiful actress has just attained 30 years old, but can boast of three mansions, two in Accra and Kumasi, lots of expensive cars and other businesses scattered across the country.

On her Instagram page, Tracey appreciated God for His loving kindness over the years.

She wrote “Dear God, I thank you for my life, thank you for how far you’ve brought me, thank you for giving me a strong heart to fight back thousands of people, when they all stood against me for NO REASON”.

“I know you’re not done with me yet, all I ask for is long life, Good Health, and a STRONG HEART ❤️. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME 🙏🙏. THANK YOU JESUS #traceyboakye@30

“PAPA NO” SAGA

A conversation between Tracey Boakye and Mzbel was leaked to the public allegedly involving former President John Dramani Mahama.

From the audio, Tracey was heard accusing Mzbel of destroying her to John Mahama, stressing that Mzbel has been taking a screenshot of her Instagram post only to edit it with a bad caption and send it to the “Papa No”.

According to Tracey, she has seen messages on the phone of John Mahama from Mzbel with one message begging to have sex with him. Former President Mahama who is nicknamed Papano is alleged to be the father of Tracey Boakye’s baby girl Nana Akua Nhyira.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke