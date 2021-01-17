Akufo-Addo To Address Nation Amid Reports Of Rising Covid19 Cases

President Nana Akufo-Addo is scheduled to update the nation once again tonight on the Coronavirus situation in the country.

The Update No. 22 is billed to begin at 8:00pm.

Mr Akufo-Addo will during the update outline measures taken so far against the spread of Coronavirus in Ghana.

It comes as reports suggest that the Ghanaian government is covering up the true state of Coronavirus in Ghana.

There has been reports that Coronavirus is on the rise in Ghana, with the intensive care units of major hospitals in Accra said to be full to capacity with Covid19 patients even though government says the situation in the country is under control.

With students set to resume school across Ghana tomorrow, Monday, January 18, 2021, there are mixed feelings about the safety of students.

By Melvin Tarlue